Ohio Theatre Lima presents ‘Lee Harvey and the Oswalds’

LIMA — Tickets are now on sale for The Avante Garage’s “Lee Harvey and the Oswalds” — a funny and groovy musical trip back to the Summer of Love on the Cabaret Stage at the Ohio Theatre Lima.

Sunday School Teacher, Mrs. Oswald and her children (who are all from different husbands who mysteriously died) have an amateur Garage Band. After hooking up with their next door neighbor, “perpetual stoner dude stuck in the 60’s,” Lee Harvey, they take their act on the road. Conceived and Directed by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll, “Lee Harvey and the Oswalds” features an entirely local cast including Michael Bouson as Lee Harvey, Laura Wells Parent as Mrs. Oswald, Dan Gutman as Pastor Dave, Stacee Brown as Sophie Smith, Lima Senior High School (LSHS) Junior Ellie Warnement as Milwaukee Oswald, LSHS Sophomore Davyon Williamson as Kingston Oswald, and Ada High School Freshman Cooper Dappert as St. Louis Oswald.

Go to www.ohiotheatrelima.com/lee-harvey-and-the-oswalds for tickets and more information including the menu.

Auditions for the Theatre’s next show, “One Night in Fantasia,” will be held at the theatre Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information or to sign up for a time slot go to www.ohiotheatrelima.com/auditions.

This week’s entertainment includes “A Feast of Fools – a Drag & Burlesque Show” at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, there is a $5 cover charge, the “Almost Famous Open Mic Night” on Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m., with no cover charge), and “Calm Creations’ Paint & Chill Workshop” on Saturday April 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. The class is $30 for one spot or $50 for 2. For More information or to sign up to perform at Open Mic Night, visit www.ohiotheatrelima.com.

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North St. in downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opening in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theatre before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although a full one-third of the Theatre has been fully renovated, the remainder of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage caused by a leaking roof and returning the theatre to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the roaring 20’s.

Assisting with the renovations is Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a 501c(3) non-profit which raises funds to help pay for the restorations. Find out more or to donate, go to friendsoftheohiotheatre.com.