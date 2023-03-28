125 Years

March 28, 1898

The high water yesterday washed out the natural gas main across the river leading to the poultry plant of John Loughlin. The gas main was just put in recently and had not yet been anchored.

C. P. Rodgers says he has had charge of the distributing of the Cincinnati papers in Sidney since 1897 and was employed at the work three years prior to that time and since then yesterday was the first time the papers ever failed to reach here on the day of publication. Washouts at Troy, Tippecanoe and Dayton halted all through trains on the C.H. & D.

100 Years

March 28, 1923

The home of William T. Martin, on the Plattsville Pike, southeast of Sidney, was totally destroyed by fire about 10 o’clock yesterday morning. It is believed the fire started from a defective flue. The entire roof and upper part of the house were ablaze when the fire was discovered. The Martin family knew nothing of the fire until notified by a neighbor.

The Otterbein College men’s glee club of 35 voices will present a varied program in the high school auditorium the evening of April 3. The group is coming here under the auspices of the Christian Endeavor and Ladies Aid Societies of the United Brethren Church.

75 Years

March 28, 1948

Shelby County’s “Neighbors in Action” program for sending food to Germany was praised today by an official of the agency which will provide funds for shipping the food to Europe. Rev. Arthur Joice, executive secretary of Cralog – council of relief agencies licensed for operation Germany – said he knows of no other enterprise in America similar to the Shelby County campaign.

Joseph Bowen was named exalted ruler of the Sidney Lodge of Elks at the annual election held last evening. Warren Lott was elected esteemed leading knight; Doyle Holloway, esteemed loyal knight; Carl F. Sexauer, esteemed lecturing knight; Paul Wick, secretary; Fred Dickas, treasurer and William Bandt, tyler.

50 Years

March 28, 1973

Sidney will be under new management Monday morning when Richard Bennett, 28, will assume office as the city’s fifth city manager.

The new city manager hails from Mason, Michigan where he served as city administrator and clerk.

RUSSIA – Valerian Francis was elected president of the Russia Civic Association Wednesday night at its regular meeting here.

Other new officers are Richard Keuterman, vice-president; Charles Voisard, secretary and Larry Francis, treasurer.

Renovation of the Shelby County Jail on East Court Street which began last autumn, was completed this week as the final touches of paint were added. Estimated cost of the project was $104,000 according to a preliminary figure released this week by Shelby County Commissioner Merton Maxwell.

25 Years

March 28, 1998

A Japanese exchange student from Japan is getting her yees opened to the American way of life. Chie Tarumoto is a senior attending Sidney High School and living with Mr. Robert and Mrs. Victoria Livingston. The Livingstons have a senior, Derek, so Chie has company. She noted in her school back home, the teachers do all the talking and the students are mostly silent. Studying is mandatory and school is taken seriously. She loves the fact students talk much more and participate in the education process. Chie plans to attend college here in Ohio, majoring in art or education.

Jamie King paid a visit to Shelby County recently and reminisced about her outstanding running career with the Botkins Lady Trojans. Jamie now runs for Eastern Kentucky University. Although a fractured ankle kept her out of college track, she had a great cross country season. She earned All-American honors in the NCAA Division I. Last year in track, she achieved All-American status in the 1500 meter run.

