SCORES to air baseball this Thursday, Saturday

Weather permitting, ScoresBroadcast.com hopes to cover additional high school baseball this spring, beginning with Botkins at Fort Loramie at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

The Russia-Versailles tilt at Day Air Park, the home of the Dayton Dragons, is set to air online this Saturday at 2:30.

The free play-by-play service covered the Russia Raiders run through the district, regional and state tournaments last spring. Russia, 25-6, topped Newark Catholic, 4-3, and Van Wert Lincolnview, 10-4, to win the state crown, the Raiders first since 1971.

Fort Loramie’s streak of wins through the tourney and an eventual state championship were covered online in 2018.

The successful journeys through the tournament by Russia and Fort Loramie were highlighted by a series of comeback victories by both programs.

Houston hosts Anna in a Shelby County Athletic League contest between two Division III programs on Thursday, April 6. SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, plans to cover this Wildcats-Rockets clash at 4:30.

Coverage is also considered for contests at Day Air Park on April 21 at 5:30 p.m. between between Botkins and Lima Perry, on May 9 at 5:30 between Houston and Lehman Catholic, and on May 13 at 2:30 between Minster and Oakwood.

Thirty-five schools participate in three Division IV southwest district tournaments in May. Three district winners advance to the regional at Princeton High School, where they are joined by a winner from the Coldwater district.

For the last two years, the D-IV regional included a winner from a district in central Ohio.

ScoresBroadcast.com will also cover key softball tournament games this spring.

On average, 2600 to 3000 IP addresses joined SCORES for high school basketball coverage last winter.