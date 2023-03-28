Sidney City Council adopts legislation

By Charlotte Caldwell

ccaldwell@aimmediamidwest.com

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted two ordinances and nine resolutions at a meeting on March 27.

The two adopted ordinances were introduced at the council meeting on March 13. The first ordinance authorizes $223,800 in supplemental appropriations for funds included in the 2023 budget, and the second ordinance allows the vacation of alleys at the Wagner Manufacturing site so it can be platted as a single lot. Councilmember Mike Barhorst abstained from voting on the second ordinance as he is a member of the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank).

The council adopted nine resolutions, including:

• Approving the Wagner Manufacturing site replat. Barhorst again abstained from voting;

• Three resolutions authorizing the city manager to enter into income tax sharing agreements with Sidney City School’s Board of Education relating to the recently approved CRA tax abatement agreements with three entities to build new housing;

• Reappointing Sidney Recreation Board member Ed Thomas to a new term on the board expiring April 1, 2028. The recreation board recommends recreation programs and park improvements and sets policy for park and recreation facility use;

• Reappointing Don Boerger as the citizen representative to the Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Negotiating Team with his term ending April 15, 2028. Boerger has served in this role since 1997. The team is responsible for making recommendations to the council on the feasibility of granting tax abatements;

• Authorizing the city manager to sign a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union. The previous CBA will expire on Dec. 31, 2023, and the new contract will expire on Dec. 31, 2026. Councilmembers commended staff on how quickly the negotiations were made with the union this time;

• Approving the creation of three new lots from an unused portion of Riverbend Park to extend three property owners’ backyards. The Planning Commission recommended approval at its March 20 meeting;

• Approving a replat of five lots to create one new lot at the site of the former U.S. Bank branch on Wapakoneta Avenue. The Planning Commission recommended approval at its recent meeting. The lot will be used for an insurance branch.

The council also approved the summary financial report for February.

A discussion was held regarding wastewater treatment plant industrial surcharge rates for excessive loads, which are calculated every two years. An ordinance will be introduced during the April 10 meeting.

During council and staff comments, Barhorst mentioned vehicles and items that are parked around the city and haven’t moved for months and suggested revisiting the topic at a future council meeting. Councilmember Scott Roddy mentioned the Blessing of the Wheels event on the court square on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. City Manager Andrew Bowsher said D&S Construction is donating the removal and replacement of a new roof for a shelter house at Robert O. New Park.

The next council meeting will be held on Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.