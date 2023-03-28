Two found dead at Motel 6

By Charlotte Caldwell

ccaldwell@aimmediamidwest.com

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is investigating the deaths of two Tennessee men.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, on March 25 at approximately 8:21 a.m., Sidney units responded to a room in Motel 6 at 2009 Michigan St. in regard to a report of a medical issue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two male subjects deceased — Robert Bradley, 21, and Steven D. Whaley, 34, both from Tennessee. Neither of the two subjects had any signs of injuries or foul play. There were items found in the room that indicated the deaths were likely due to a drug overdose.

Both individuals were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

A third subject, also from Tennessee, was found in the room and was taken to Wilson Health for treatment.

The incident is still an active investigation.