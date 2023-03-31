MECCA adds 3 new members

NEW BREMEN — Three new board members were added to the board of the Miami & Erie Canal Corridor Association (MECCA) at their March board meeting. They include city of Sidney Parks & Recreation Director Duane Gaier, Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, and Sidney City Councilmember and former Mayor Mike Barhorst.

“When Mary Ann (MECCA Board President Mary Ann Olding) called and asked if I would consider joining the board,” Barhorst said, “I told her that I would if Tony and Duane agreed to join as well. Both of them have worked hard to promote the recreational trail, and I knew that both would be strong voices advocating for the trail’s extension. Mary Ann agreed, and fortunately they both said ‘Yes!’ when I asked.”

“In recalling my conversation with Mike,” Bornhorst said, “I’m not sure I was given a choice. The conversation was not unlike Don Corleone’s famous line from ‘The Godfather.’ Even so, I was happy to be asked and to serve. The Shelby County Commissioners have spent a great deal of time working toward connecting the trail in Sidney with the village of Lockington. It has long been my goal to see that completed before the end of my term as commissioner, and I know that MECCA’s voice will help us achieve our goal.”

Bornhorst has been a Shelby County commissioner for the past 10 years. The life-long resident of the Fort Loramie area graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in animal science. A grain farmer and former pork producer, he is a past president of the Ohio Pork Council. He has been a 4-H adviser for more than three decades. He is married, has five children and 19 grandchildren. He enjoys cooking and serving food (especially pork) at public events.

Gaier has been employed by the city of Sidney Parks & Recreation Department for the past 24 years, and has served as director for the last 16 of those years. A lifelong resident of Shelby County, he has served on the boards of a number of organizations including the Shelby County United Way (past president and 2022 campaign chair), Rotary Club of Sidney (past president), Great Miami Riverway (past chair), Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, and both the Sidney and Shelby County Bicentennial Committees. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, biking, kayaking, gardening and woodworking. He and his wife also enjoy spending time with their grandchildren.

Barhorst has served on Sidney’s City Council twice including eight terms as mayor. A life-long resident of Shelby County, Barhorst graduated from The Ohio State University and later earned a Masters Degree from the University of Dayton while pursuing a career as a teacher and school administrator in the Catholic schools in Sidney. He currently serves as a field representative for the Ohio Municipal League, visiting with mayors and municipal officials across Ohio while promoting best practices. Barhorst is a past president of the Mayors Association of Ohio and of the Ohio Municipal League. He continues to serve on the boards of both organizations. He also currently serves on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, the State Emergency Response Commission and the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank). He and his wife have two children and four grandchildren.

“I want to thank MECCA Board Member Jim Vetter for identifying these three individuals,” Olding said. “Jim has served as the chair of our Board Recruitment Committee for some time, and has done a tremendous job.”

With respect to the three new members,” Olding said, “I am delighted. I’ve known all three of them and have worked with them, most recently as a member of the Sidney and Shelby County Bicentennial Committees. They are hard-working, have a ‘can-do’ attitude, and know how to get the job done. I know we’ll be able to accomplish more in a shorter period of time with them on the MECCA Board.”

The Miami & Erie Canal Corridor Association was established in 1996 as a 501 (c)(3) organization to champion the cause of the historic Miami & Erie Canal corridor in western Ohio. Dedicated to raising awareness of the historical, recreational and natural value of the canal greenway, MECCA serves as a clearinghouse for canal-related events and information. It is MECCA’s goal to be the representative voice of canal association partners to local, state and federal government officials.

The MECCA board meets bimonthly at the MECCA office in New Bremen. The next meeting is scheduled for May 15 at 6:30 p.m.