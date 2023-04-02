Sidney man finishes 1st in TBF National Championship

Sidney resident Andy Fryer, center, poses with family members after finishing first in The Bass Federation’s National Championship boater category. Fryer amassed 15 fish weighing 48 pounds, 15 ounces in the three-day competition, which occurred March 29 to 31 at Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. A haul of 19-02 on the third day helped Fryer pull ahead to first place. TBF crowned co-angler and boater national champions. Fifty-one individuals competed in each category; competitors had to qualify in one of 21 district competitions in order to compete in the national championship. As a champion, Fryer earned a TBF “Living your Dream,” package, valued in excess of $125,000 in cash and prizes. The Bass Federation is the oldest and largest organized angling organization in the country. More information can be found at bassfederation.com.
Courtesy photo