DAYTON – April is Earth Month, a time to increase environmental awareness and encourage adoption of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient practices. To celebrate Earth Month, AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), is promoting new initiatives, partnerships and events that further the company’s message of safety first and its sustainability goals of powering efforts to support green customer options.

Tree Safety Education Campaign

Trees are an invaluable and stunning natural resource. However, if not appropriately maintained, they create a significant risk to the safety and reliability of our electric system. Trees and other vegetation that are too close to power lines can lead to power outages, fires and even electrocution. Together, we can minimize the number of outages and other safety hazards by taking proactive steps together!

AES Ohio provides these three easy tips to help customers plant and maintain trees safely around any electrical equipment:

1. Planting trees at a minimum distance of 50 feet from power lines reduces the probability of contact between the tree and power lines as they grow.

2. Choose the right type of tree. Certain trees are better suited for planting near power lines, with smaller mature sizes, shorter branches, and slower growth rates.

3. Call AES Ohio, at 800-433-8500, if you notice a tree that is too close to a power line or causing a safety hazard.

Visit our website to learn about utility-friendly trees and download our Right Tree Right Place brochure for tips to plant smart with the utilities in mind.

Initiatives and Events, powered by AES Ohio

AES Ohio administers and supports many initiatives and events throughout the community that foster the preservation and protection of our natural resources.

Five Rivers MetroParks’ Annual Earth Day celebration Adopt-a-Park, Saturday, April 22, 9 – 11:30 a.m.: Volunteers of all ages, accessibility levels and backgrounds will tackle 20 projects at 15 different MetroParks locations. Projects will include litter pick up, invasive species removal, tree planting and more. These projects will improve the environment and beautify the region’s natural areas. Groups are encouraged to register online early to ensure space at available sites.

Dayton RETREET III Disaster Recovery Tree Planting, Saturday, April 29, noon – 7 p.m.: 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek: Help restore the tree canopy devastated by the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes. Volunteers will be taught proper tree planting techniques, then arranged into small groups with directions to sites to replant native trees. Volunteers can register at Dayton RETREET.

Three easy ways to support sustainability during Earth Month:

1. Switching to LEDs can make a big impact both for your home and the environment. LEDs provide higher quality lighting, have a longer lifespan and contain zero toxic elements.

2. AES Ohio offers the opportunity for customers to generate electricity at your home from renewable resources – like the sun, wind, water. Visit our website for more information. 3. Check out a variety energy-efficient products available for your home on the AES Ohio Marketplace. Free shipping on orders over $49.

April is also National Safe Digging Month. AES Ohio encourages all customers to understand the importance of digging in a safe, responsible way. To ensure safety, you want to be sure you know where electrical, gas and other utility lines are located on your property. Whether your project involves construction or planting a tree, put safety first and be sure to call 811 at least 2 days ahead of your scheduled start. Customers can also submit requests online via OHIO811.