Wes Branscum twirls his wife, Kala Branscum, around the dance floor during the Shelby County (Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem) CASA/GAL Dancing With our Stars Season 14 on Saturday, April 1. The CASA fundraiser was held at The Palazzo in Botkins. The CASA/GAL program recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for abused, neglected and dependent Shelby County children in Juvenile Court.

