News Dressed for Easter By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 3, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Hudson McIntire, 2, of Fort Loramie, looks for easter eggs during the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. Hudson is the son of Kennedy Coomes. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Hudson McIntire, 2, of Fort Loramie, looks for easter eggs during the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. Hudson is the son of Kennedy Coomes. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings