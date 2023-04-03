Dressed for Easter

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Hudson McIntire, 2, of Fort Loramie, looks for easter eggs during the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. Hudson is the son of Kennedy Coomes.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

