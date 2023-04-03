Houston prom king, queen selected

HOUSTON — Houston High School juniors and seniors celebrated “When Stars Collide” on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during their prom which was held at Shelby Oaks.

Taylor Birkemeier, daughter of Greg Birkemeier and Dixie Rodeheffer, was elected queen. Parker Herrick, son of Angie and Ryan Herrick, was selected king

Other senior queen candidates were Emma Kemp, daughter of Tiffany Kemp and the beloved Adam Kemp; and Aliya Stangel, daughter of Jessica and Josh Stangel.

Other senior king candidates were Jayden Mowery, son of Sara and Steve Mowery; and Isaac Wills, son of Brenda and Matthew Wills.

Junior court members selected for the event were Emma Duncum, daughter of Stephanie and John Duncum; Chad Penny, son of Angel and Chad Penny; Haleigh Smith, daughter of Stephanie and Albin Smith and Gabe Dershem, the son of Amber Dershem and Andrew Dershem.

The dinner was catered by The Spot. Marc Adams of inReality DJ provided the music for the dance.

Following festivities at the Oaks, the junior parents hosted an after-prom party at the McBo’s Lanes in Versailles.