Changes are coming to The Ohio Masonic Home

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning April 5, 2023, The Ohio Masonic Home will be operating as The Ohio Masonic Communities.

The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation and The Ohio Masonic Home Resource Center will be operating as The Ohio Masonic Communities Foundation and The Ohio Masonic Communities Resource Center.

“You will see changes in our name, logo, tagline, and our mission statement,” said a press release from The Ohio Masonic Communities. “One thing that will not change is our continued commitment to being an employer and organization of choice. We’re here for the long haul — with and for our residents, employees, and the communities we serve. Providing the best in senior living is still our number one priority. Our new name, logo, and mission statement will further emphasize the work we do every day.”

“Our Mission Statement says it perfectly. At The Ohio Masonic Communities, we live our Masonic values by serving as a trusted partner to help our communities thrive,” the release said.

To get a good look at the changes, please check out the following websites and Facebook pages:

• Browning Masonic Community — www.bmcoh.org

• Springfield Masonic Community — www.smcoh.org

• Western Reserve Masonic Community — www.wrmcoh.org

• The Ohio Masonic Communities — www.omcoh.org

• The Ohio Masonic Communities Foundation — www.omcfoundation.org

• The Ohio Masonic Communities Resource Center — www.omcresourcecenter.org