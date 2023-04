PIQUA —Stephaine Davis and Shane Garrity, of Piqua, welcomed their son Montana Patrick Garrity to the world on March 29.

Montana was born at 9:08 p.m. at Wilson Health Hospital in Sidney. He was born weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 21.25 inches long.

Montana was welcomed home by his older brother Mason, 7.

His maternal grandparents are Kim Magill-Echols, of Sidney, and the late John Davis.