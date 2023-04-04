Signs of change

Layne Brayton, of Springfield, parks his machine over two “Historic Downtown” signs after helping to remove one of them that had been placed on top of an arch over Main Avenue between Court Street and Poplar Street. The arch was raised into place on Monday, March 27. The sign was removed on Tuesday, April 4 so that it can be painted a different color along with the other sign that will be placed over the new arch on Ohio Avenue.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings