Spring Open House at Bear’s Mill set

GREENVILLE — Spring is a special time at Historic Bear’s Mill Preserve. After a long winter, Darke County Parks invites you to come celebrate the warmer weather and fresh starts at the Bear’s Mill Spring Open House, on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville.

The usual store staples will be for sale, as well as Bear’s Mill stone-ground flour and cornmeal, pottery, art and culinary items. Special product tastings will be available, as well as free coffee and ice cream samples. Take a hike through the woods to spot spring flowers blooming, and watch the water flow over the dam. Travel down memory lane with free grinding demonstrations with the Miller at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information about this event, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call 937-548-0165.