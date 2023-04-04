The importance of inclusion

Editor’s note: The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities held an essay contest about inclusion in recognition of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The top three winners were recognized by the board. The first place winner received a $100 gift card; second place, $50 gift card; and third place, $25 gift card. The third place winner was Peyton Toms, a student at Fairlawn High School.

By Peyton Toms

This school year has been my first at Fairlawn Local Schools. Before going here, I was a student in a school that was not very inclusive or helpful for kids with developmental disabilities. Students who did have disabilities usually struggled through classes and would not get as much help as they should have been able to get. Being at Fairlawn has made me realize that true inclusion is possible.

Our school has classes and teachers picked for each student’s individual needs. No matter what problems any student is having with school, we have someone to go to. Even teachers who do not specialize in teaching students with developmental disabilities help any student in any way they can. The environment for developmentally disabled students is very helpful and supportive. Everyone tries to help each other when we can.

I have multiple family members with developmental disabilities, and I know some of the students at school with developmental disabilities. I treat them the same as I would treat everyone else, with respect, kindness, and patience. Our school has several ways it includes all of our student body, which shows everyone how enjoyable life can be when we are accepting of each other.

How could we make Fairlawn more inclusive? We could put together more activities for all the students to do together. This would help everyone bond and open people’s minds. Sometimes students get too in their own heads and start to think they are better than others. If we have more opportunities to get everyone working together, we can realize we are all in the same boat and we need to stick together and be there for each other.

In conclusion, Fairlawn is already the most inclusive school I have ever been to, but we can always get better. I love that Fairlawn really does feel like one big family, I just think we need some more family bonding time. The environment created by students and teachers is sort of intimidating when you’re new, but once you find your way, you realize everyone has a place. We are all included no matter what our circumstances.