Disco Fever Night at the Senior Center

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their annual Spring Dance, Disco Fever Night.

This year’s dance is a Disco Fever Night. The dance will be held on Friday, April 14, at the Senior Center. The center is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the dance begins at 7 p.m.

This is a free event open to the public age 50 or better. Light refreshments will be provided and if guests dress in their favorit 1970s disco styles, they will be entered into a special drawing. INREALITY Digital DJ is providing the entertainment for the Disco Fever Night.