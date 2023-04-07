Countdown begins for the Great Solar Eclipse in Wapakoneta in 2024

WAPAKONETA — In just one year, on April 8, 2024, Wapakoneta will witness what for many will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a total solar eclipse. The moon will pass directly between Earth and the sun, fully blocking its bright face, turning day into night for several minutes, and revealing the magnificent solar corona, our star’s wispy outer atmosphere. From beginning to end, a solar eclipse lasts up to about 3 hours, but the real excitement comes in the middle, but only for those within the narrow path of the moon’s dark shadow.

Wapakoneta is the perfect location to witness this extraordinary event, as it is the hometown of Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the Moon and the entire town is gearing up with festivities. The eclipse viewing experience is maximized because Wapakoneta is located in what is called the path of totality which offers the longest times of complete totality as the eclipse passes over the United States. Viewing the eclipse in our historic town will be an unforgettable experience, a chance to celebrate the history and accomplishments of this American hero while watching this stunning event in the sky.

Preparations are already underway for pre-eclipse events the wee, entertainment, and specialized experiences for viewing the eclipse. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce has set up a website and Facebook page, https://www.wapaksolareclipse.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/wapakeclipse2024, to keep everyone updated on all the exciting events and activities surrounding the eclipse. This website will be the go-to resource for information about pre-eclipse events, viewing locations, lodging, commemorative merchandise and novelty items, educational and safety information, and much more.

Many businesses and organizations in Wapakoneta are planning festivities around the eclipse, such as The Armstrong Air & Space Museum, The Riverside Arts Center, The Auglaize County Fairgrounds, with many more to be announced as we get closer to the big event. During a total solar eclipse, you’ll experience many other noteworthy phenomena, including a drop in air temperature, changes in wind speed and direction, bright planets and stars shining in deep twilight, ruby-red solar prominences, pastel sunrise/sunset colors around the horizon, and plants and animals behaving as if the sun has set. Another total solar eclipse won’t cross Ohio until 2099, so the April 2024 event is your best chance to catch totality for generations.

