125 years

April 7, 1898

The President’s message to Spain was cabled to Minister Woodford at Madrid this afternoon.

——-

The commission of Franklin Hunter, postmaster in this city, appointed for four years, expired on Mar. 15. He took charge of the office four years ago tomorrow and is content to hold the office until his Republican successor is selected.

——-

C.H. Sutphen, of Columbus, today sold two fire extinguishers to the fire department for the new hose wagon which is being made out of the old hose reel.

100 years

April 7, 1923

S.E. Dilbone has purchased the interest of J.E. Brunson in the second hand store of Brunson and Rinehart. Col. Brunson will devote all his time to the auction business and the sale of real estate.

——-

The Sidney Boy Scout troops have been given the privilege of taking charge of the American flag on the north lawn of the public square and they assumed the duties with special ceremonies this morning. The duties will be to raise the flag each day at 6 a.m. and lower it each evening, also taking care of the flag during bad weather. One boy from each of the three troops will be chosen each week to perform the duties. For the first week, the boys in charge are Meyers, Clark and Salm.

75 years

April 7, 1948

William H.C. Goode was named to the board of trustees of the Sidney Public Library by the Sidney Board of Education at its regular monthly meeting last evening. Goode will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Clayton Kiracofe who resigned when he was elected a member of the board of education.

——-

Full permission for Sunday funerals at no extra charge for the committal rites for servicemen returned for burial was given the Gold Star Mothers by the Graceland cemetery committee at a meeting held last evening in the council chamber. Similar action has been taken by the Trustees of Glen cemetery at Port Jefferson.

50 years

April 7, 1973

Shelby County students were honored recently by the Dayton Power and Light Co. as Future Farmers of America Chapter winners of extemporaneous speaking and farm electrification contests. The students honored are Thomas Naseman, Botkins High School; Gary Schroer, Anna High School; and Chuck Widney, Houston High.

25 years

April 7, 1998

PHOTO: Brian Jarrells, manager of the Sidney Big Bear supermarket, puts some items in the shopping cart of Sidney Sunset Kiwanis member Jerry Tangeman in preparation for the group’s upcoming pancake breakfast.

——-

Back in 1976, it was a very good year behind the wheel for Sidney resident and longtime racecar driver Wayne Watercutter. It was in his first year on the faster tracks that he was named Rookie of the Year, 1976. Through the leadership and experience of Watercutter’s career has emerged another Rookie of the Year, only this time it’s 1997 and the young driver is Josh Baltes from Dayton.

——-

Sidney will soon become an important spoke in the wheel of global distribution of packages. DHL Worldwide Express will open a Sidney location in early May. Located at 1445 N. Vandemark Road, the Sidney transportation terminal will serve as a new focal point for better customer service and sales opportunity, company officials said. DHL is an international air express network, serving 635,000 cities in 227 countries.

