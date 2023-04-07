Two more tornadoes confirmed in Auglaize County

MINSTER— According to a Facebook post from the Auglaize EMA, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado with an estimated wind speed of 85 miles per hour started at 12:45 a.m. on April 1 in northwest St. Marys and ended at 12:49 a.m. in southeast Monticello. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The tornado is reported to have begun near Koenig and Noble Roads, where barn and tree damage was first noted. Shingles were also lifted off the roof of a home on Koenig Road. Aerial footage indicated the tornado moved to the northeast. An outbuilding was destroyed near the Easterly Road and 116 intersection and multiple hog barns and a farmstead were destroyed along the path. The tornado dissipated around or north of Barber Werner Road.

According to the National Service report, another EF0 tornado with speeds of 80 miles per hour was confirmed near Minster in Mercer and Auglaize counties. No injuries or deaths have been reported. The tornado first touched down at 12:45 a.m. April 1 near Indian Trail Road and state Route 716. It tracked east-northeast through Egypt, through the north end of Minster. Tree and structural damage was noted, with barns in Egypt being most significantly damaged. The tornado ended at 12:53 a.m.