125 years

April 8, 1898

An effort is being made to secure enough money to guarantee full open air weekly band concerts in the courtyard this summer by the Klute Band. Mr. Kah and Mrs. Worrell, of the band, were out after subscriptions this morning and succeeded in getting about $175. It is desired that $300 be raised.

——-

The attention of the authorities has been called to bicycle riding on the sidewalks. The request is that it be stopped or the ordinance will have to be enforced.

——-

There were 80 pupils who took the Boxwell school examination today. Two were from Clinton Township; three each from Dinsmore, Salem and Jackson; four each from Cynthian and Loramie; five were from Washington; six from Turtle Creek; 10 from Green; 13 from Perry, and 15 from Orange.

100 years

April 8, 1923

The resignation of Mrs. John Montgomery, who for the past year has filled the position of matron at the Presbyterian Home on North Miami Avenue, has been accepted by the trustees of the home and she will return to Piqua on May 1 to reestablish her home. Provisions will be made for the acting matron to take charge at once.

——-

“And Home Came Ted” will be presented by members of the Junior class at Sidney High School in the school auditorium Thursday and Friday evening as their annual class play. Members of the cast include Birney Roberts, Dorothy Paddock, Ola Kreitzer, Morril Waltz, Alice Knox, Thomas Faulkner, Theodore Evans, Elizabeth Killian, Laneda Werst, Edwin Seving, Dorothy Strahlem, Burke Blake. The cast is being directed by Miss Ida Hall.

75 years

April 8, 1948

With more than 2,000 persons in attendance yesterday, sponsors of the Sidney Appliance show were anticipating another huge crowd this afternoon and evening at the armory, with the closing day expected to set a new high in attendance. Entertainment at the show tonight will be provided by Joe Gutman, vocalist and whistler.

——-

Charles Williams was re-elected president of the Sidney Theatre Guild when members held their regular meeting last evening. Serving with Williams in the coming year will be Miss Claire Gannon, vice president; Mrs. Robert Hodapp, secretary; Miss Ruth Miller, treasurer; Robert Hodapp, business manager.

50 years

April 8, 1973

The Jackson Center Junior Class play, “A Date with Judy,” stars Kim Oglesbee as Judy Foster in a comedy that describes the antics of a high school girl trying to become queen of a dance. Other members of the cast include Mike Wildermuth as Randolph Foster, Judy’s brother; Ricki Musser and Dave Gast, her parents; and Ralph Keller as Oogie, her boyfriend.

——-

MINSTER – History is in the making in Minster as groundbreaking for the first Protestant church in the town was held Sunday. Target date for construction completion for Calvary Chapel is this fall, the Rev. Ronald Boldman, pastor, said today.

25 years

April 8, 1998

COLUMBUS – It became official on Saturday, and it was a night former Fort Loramie girls basketball coach Jane Poeppelman won’t soon forget. On Saturday night at the Fawcett Center for Tomorrow in Columbus, Poeppelman was officially inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, becoming the first woman

——-

ever to be so honored. Her teams won 11 Shelby County League championships, seven district titles and two regional championships. When her coaching career ended, she had compiled 335 career wins. She was nominated by current head Loramie coach Dave McFeely.

——-

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court cleared the way today for the tobacco industry’s forced release of 39,000 secret documents in a Minnesota trial. Today’s order means the documents must be surrendered to lawyers for Minnesota and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. The state and the insurance company are suing cigarette makers to recover $1.77 billion assertedly spent to treat smoking-related illnesses. They also are seeking punitive damages.

