The hunt is on

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Emmett Brunswick, 2, of Sidney, gathers eggs during the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene Community Easter Jam on Saturday, April 8. Emmett is the son of Chris Brunswick and Amber Fouts.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

