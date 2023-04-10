Edison, Fastlane offer manufacturing pathway scholarship

PIQUA — The Workforce Development and Work-Based Learning Office with Edison State Community College and partner Fastlane and the Edison Foundation will be offering eight $1,000 scholarships.

The scholarships will be offered to students who will pursue a program at Edison State in a manufacturing pathway or a select pathway that supports manufacturing.

The Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship is open to 2023 high school graduates and Upper Valley Career Center and Edison State students residing in Shelby County. To be considered, students will be committed to manufacturing or manufacturing support employment in Shelby County or the surrounding area.

Recipients must remain continuously enrolled in the approved program for funding to continue term to term. The scholarship covers only courses that are part of the student’s approved program. Approved program pathways of study include:

• Accounting

• Business Management

• Computer Information Systems

• Electronics Engineering Technology

• Industrial Management

• Interactive Media

• Management

• Mechanical Engineering Technology

In addition to associate degree programs, certificates or short-term technical certificates in the approved program pathways are also eligible.

While completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is not required, it is recommended as the scholarship can be awarded in conjunction with federal need-based financial aid. The scholarship can be used for tuition and fees, as well as books, supplies, and other college fees.

Applications for the Shelby County Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship must be submitted by May 1. For more information or to learn how to apply, call Roger Fulk, Workforce Success specialist, at 937-381-1547 or email [email protected]