The house at 1703 Letitia Drive that caught fire on Sunday, April 9 once again caught fire at around 11 p.m. on Monday, April 10. The house became fully engulfed. A box alarm was again called. Multiple water cannons were aimed at the roof of the house as Sidney and Anna firefighters smashed open windows and pulled open holes to better attack the fire inside the house with handheld hoses.

