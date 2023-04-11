Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar food trailer debuts in Sidney

By Kimberly Pistone

[email protected]

SIDNEY – Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar is a new food trailer debuting in Sidney. Owners Vonda Rodeheffer and Brad Lewis love ice cream and wanted to share that love with others. Rodeheffer researched many different ice cream options, and settled on ice cream and cereal after seeing the trend in places like New York and Las Vegas. Having a food trailer allows them to go to events, birthday parties, schools and more.

These treats start with hand scooped vanilla ice cream, topped with one of 12 varieties of cereal, followed by one of 12 toppings and a drizzle. They come in two sizes. Rodeheffer’s favorite combination includes Lucky Charms cereal, crunchy chocolate sprinkles and a chocolate drizzle.

In addition to the ice cream and cereal boats, they sell snow cones. They currently have 20 different flavors, including all the standard flavors, but also more unusual ones like coffee, fireball and white Russian.

The Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar is seeking sponsors for events, giving companies a chance for additional advertising.

Follow them on Facebook to learn what events they will be attending. When not at events, the Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar trailer will be located at the 4 Paws Dog Grooming Spa at 428 N. Main St. in Sidney. They accept cash and credit cards. They plan to be open from 4-7 p.m. a few days each week.