Ohio Theatre presents ‘Lee Harvey and the Oswalds’

LIMA — The Avante Garage’s “Lee Harvey and the Oswalds” — a funny and groovy musical trip back to the Summer of Love on the Ohio Theatre’s Cabaret Stage opens this Thursday, April 13.

This hilarious collection of classic 60’s hits features a Sunday School Teacher, Mrs. Oswald, and her children (all from different husbands who mysteriously died) who form an amateur Garage Band. After hooking up with their next door neighbor, “perpetual stoner dude stuck in the 60’s,” Lee Harvey, they take their act on the road and wind up in Lima, of all places.

Conceived and directed by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll, “Lee Harvey and the Oswalds” features an entirely local cast including Michael Bouson as Lee Harvey, Laura Wells Parent as Mrs. Oswald, Dan Gutman as Pastor Dave, Stacee Brown as Sophie Smith, Lima Senior High (LSH) junior Ellie Warnement as Milwaukee Oswald, LSH sophomore Davyon Williamson as Kingston Oswald, and Ada High School freshman William Dappert as St. Louis Oswald. The show is rated PG

With only seven performances, this Dinner Theatre Show will sell out fast. Go to www.ohiotheatrelima.com/lee-harvey-and-the-oswalds for tickets and more information including the menu.

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North St. in Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opening in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theatre before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although a full one-third of the Theatre has been fully renovated, the remainder of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage caused by a leaking roof and returning the theatre to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the roaring 20’s.

Assisting with the renovations is Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a 501c(3) non-profit which raises funds to help pay for the restorations. Find out more or to donate, go to friendsoftheohiotheatre.com