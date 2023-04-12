Anna Council approves legislation and pump rebuild

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved a resolution and the rebuilding of a return pump at the wastewater plant at a meeting on March 28.

The resolution set permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2023. The return pump rebuild will cost $5,800 and will be completed by Westside Machine & Fab. Two ordinances discussed at the last meeting entered second readings, and the 2023 sidewalk necessity ordinance remained tabled.

In new business, the council discussed full-depth repair projects on sections of Mill Street and North Linden Avenue. Quotes were obtained from Fillmore Construction; the Mill Street repair would cost $64,000 and the North Linden Avenue repair would cost $62,400 and will need to follow competitive bidding requirements based on the dollar amount. No decision was made by the council.

Councilmember Ken Aselage recommended hiring a fifth public works employee and two experienced part-time seasonal employees. Mayor Mark Pulfer will contact surrounding municipalities to see how they are handling the fees for a zoning permit and variance for the communications tower Shelby County is installing.

In old business, Aselage suggested putting the west drive paving at the park out for bid. Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said a few quotes will be needed based on the price point and all information is in the administrator’s file.

Discussion was also held for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. School will be canceled and events at the park are being planned. Congested traffic is a concern and logistics for local businesses will be evaluated.

During staff reports, Pulfer said Anthem will continue to hold the village health insurance with the upcoming renewal. Police Chief Darrin Goudy said the police department made a significant drug seizure of over seven pounds of bulk marijuana recently. The Parks and Recreation Department reported there is a circus that wants to come to town on May 23. The last time they were in town was 2014, and the council was in favor of the event.

There was another Anna Village Council meeting on Tuesday, April 11, and the next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 25 in the village hall’s council chambers.