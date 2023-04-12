Anna prom set for April 15

ANNA — The Anna High School prom will be held Saturday, April 15, at The Oaks Club, Shelby Oaks.

The dance is planned from 8-11 p.m., with the crowning of the queen and king set for 10:30 p.m.

King candidates are:

• Evan Albers, son of Mike and Sarah Albers; after graduation he plans to enter the workforce and work in excavating.

• Joey Bruns, son of Ronald and Margie Bruns; after graduation he plans to attend Ohio State ATI majoring in Animal Sciences.

• Ethan Maurer, son of Karen and Jeff Maurer; after graduation he plans to attend Wright State Lake for Mechanical Engineering.

• Ben McDermott, son of Jim and Deb McDermott; after graduation he plans to work full time at Honda as an Equipment Service Technician as he pursues a degree in engineering.

• Chase Murray, son of Matt and Beth Murray; after graduation he will be attending Bowling Green State University for business administration.

• Justin Richards, son of Keith and Sharon Richards; after graduation he plans to attend Ashland University to study in business and run track.

Queen candidates are:

• Jayce Billing, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing; after graduation she plans to attend Edison Community college with a business major.

• Kendyll Boyd, daughter of Andy Boyd and Selena Boyd; after graduation she plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in psychology.

• Brianna Brewer, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer; after graduation she plans on attending Ohio Northern University majoring in pharmaceutical and healthcare business.

• Avery Hillenbrand, daughter of Frank Hillenbrand and Danielle and Mike Heuker; after graduation she will attend Bowling Green State University to major in early childhood education.

• Abbie McEldowney, daughter of Jerry and Kelli McEldowney; after graduation she plans to attend the University of Dayton to major in engineering

• Taylor Poeppelman, daughter of Neal and Tracy Poeppelman; after graduation she plans to attend the University of Findlay and major in diagnostic medical sonography

The meal will be catered by The Spot. Music for the dance will be provided by Marc Adams, InReality DJ. Th centerpieces were created by Karrie Buehler with KB Design and Consulting.

After prom will be held at Anna Elementary School from 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Students must arrive before 11:45 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

After prom is sponsored by the junior parents, who are the chaperones. Prizes were donated by local businesses.