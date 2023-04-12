City Council approves resolutions

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council approved resolutions regarding agreements with bargaining personnel and collecting opioid settlements at a meeting on April 10.

The resolutions included the following:

• Authorizing the city manager to execute a collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc. and the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association which will be effective Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2026, and would provide a realignment for 2024 to 2026; remove the floating holiday and add Veteran’s Day, Juneteenth and the day after Thanksgiving; and revise a few sections in different articles.

• Authorizing the city manager to enter into a participation agreement with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart in connection with the settlement and release of claims caused by the misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance committed by them in connection with the Ohio Opioid Supply Chain and permission to enter into any future agreements.

Also approved by the council were new liquor permits for Trivium Piper LLC at 124 S. Main Ave.

The council was introduced to two ordinances. The first ordinance would change the Wastewater Treatment Plant surcharge rates for excessive loads. The second ordinance would restructure the police department, creating a deputy chief position, a public safety superintendent position and four lieutenant positions, and eliminating the three captain and four senior sergeant positions once the roles are vacated. The ordinance would also amend the non-bargaining pay table; the deputy chief position will be in pay grade A and the public safety superintendent and lieutenant positions will be in pay grade B.

During staff comments, City Clerk Kari Egbert announced that City Manager Andrew Bowsher was named in the Dayton Business Journal’s 2023 Forty Under 40 list.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.