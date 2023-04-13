Ohio House Republican Alliance announces staff hiring, co-chairs

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House Republican Alliance (OHRA) has announced the hiring Jared Borg as chief political director. As a seasoned political strategist, Borg brings experience and expertise to the OHRA team.

Borg’s campaign background includes roles in the Ohio Trump Victory, the 2020 Georgia Senate runoff, Josh Mandel for U.S. Senate, and Max Miller for Congress campaigns.

He also served America in the U.S. Navy.

As chief political director, Borg will play a role in shaping OHRA’s political strategy, coordinating campaigns, and advocating for conservative principles in Ohio.

“Borg has a proven track record of electing Republicans in Ohio, and his expertise will benefit all Republicans in our caucus in running first-class campaigns,” said Speaker Jason Stephens.

Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, and Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Township, will lead the organization as co-chairs.

“We are thrilled to have Jared Borg on board with OHRA,” said LaRe. “His proven credentials in political campaigns and his dedication to our country as a U.S. Navy veteran make him a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to his contributions in advancing Speaker Stephens’ and the caucus’s conservative agenda.”

The Ohio House Republican Alliance (OHRA) is the campaign organization dedicated to promoting Republican values, supporting conservative candidates, and advancing policies aligned with Republican principles. OHRA works to shape political strategy, coordinate campaigns, engage in grassroots efforts to further the Republican agenda in the state and build a lasting Republican majority in the Ohio House.