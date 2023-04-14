BBB to host virtual webinar on fair chance hiring

DAYTON – The Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley is hosting a virtual webinar in May, which may help employers with their hiring needs. An Introduction To Fair Chance Hiring will be held Tuesday, May 30, 8:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for WiBN Members and BBB Accredited Businesses/Charities, and $10 for others. To register, call 937-610-2270.

What would your answers be to the following questions: Are you interested in Fair Chance Employment but don’t know where to start? Have you been hearing about Returning Citizens as a pool of untapped employees to fill your open positions? If these are questions you had or didn’t know you had, then this event is perfect for you.

Sean Mitchell, returning citizen coordinator with Sinclair Community College, will be presenting this webinar. Sinclair Community College has been providing education to currently and formerly incarcerated individuals since 1987. It’s here to help you facilitate being a Fair Chance Employer and tap into the nearly five million people with a history of justice involvement.

Register today to save a virtual spot and potentially find the team members an organization needs.

