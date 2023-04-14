Celina Insurance Group recognizes Fader

CELINA — Gwen Fader, regulatory analyst at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Regulation and Compliance (ARC) designation.

The ARC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Fader earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.

“Insurance regulation and the factors that affect it are complex and constantly evolving,” she said. “The courses I took to earn the ARC designation provided both broad and detailed guidance as well as resources I can use going forward.”

Fader attended Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan, and has been with Celina for 10 years. She also holds a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation, a widely respected and distinguished industry credential.

“Gwen puts her skills and experience to work every day as she helps Celina navigate the multifaceted regulatory environment,” Cathy Bigham, director of Actuarial and Compliance, said. “We’re grateful for her contributions and applaud her commitment to continuing education.”

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.