Following his dream

SIDNEY — An Anna High School junior is embarking on a journey that he hopes leads him to the Olympics.

Blaine Simpson, son of Lori Simpson, of Sidney, will be competing in the 2023 USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Pistol Championships, which will be held at the National Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 19-28. He will be competing in three Olympic disciplines during the championships.

He will be competing with the top junior athletes in the nation during the championships. The top shooters will qualify to compete as part of the 2023 Junior National Team in international competition such as the Junior World Cup and Junior World Championships.

Simpson first learned how to shoot when he was six or seven years old when he and his twin brother, Aaron, were taught by their grandfather, Don Simpson. Through the years, the pair have received numerous honors for their shooting ability.

Blaine changed his focus on shooting after visiting the National Rifle Association’s shooting range in Fairfax, Virginia. There he saw the rifle and gold medal Ginny Thrasher won in the 10m air rifle competition in the 2016 Olympics. Two years ago he was introduced to the air pistol and he’s added it to his shooting abilities. He was invited to the Junior Olympics last year but didn’t attend the competition. This year, he earned the right to compete at the event through his scores at competitions throughout the year.

He will be competing in air pistol, sports pistol and rapid fire, all of which are Olympic disciplines.

In the air pistol competition, he said, shooters have 1 hour and 15 minutes to shoot 60 shots. They shoot air pellets with the air gun at targets for their final score.

In the sports pistol competition, each person uses a .22 long rifle. They take 30 shots in the rapid fire phase of the competition.

In the rapid fire competition, the person uses a .22 long rifle. They get five shots at five targets. They shoot in a line at the targets as fast as they can. It’s one shot per target, he said. The person can repeat the process for a specific number of times for their final score.

Simpson said he competed at matches sponsored by the Scholastic Action Shooting Program at Ohio State University, Akron University and East Lansing, Michigan, to qualify for the three disciplines. He is also a national champion with SASP.

In order to hone his shooting skills, Simpson has an air gun range in the basement of his house. He practices two hours each night, averaging 120-200 shots. He practices five to six days a week. He also practices with his .22 rifle two to three times a week.

“The kids I’m competing against have been doing this for five or six years,” said Simpson. “They are the best junior athletes around. I’ve only been shooting for a year, so I’m pleased with my progress.”

Simpson said he’d love to be an Olympian in the future.

“It’s important to get my name out there so the coaches know me. The competition next week is a pipeline to get a chance to compete in a world championship, the Pan American Games and the Olympics,” said Simpson. “I’m hoping to make the Olympic Development Team.”

If he makes that team, then he’d be coached by the Olympic coach and would travel to Colorado Springs to practice on-site with the coach.

He’s also looking at Ohio State University to further his education and to be a member of their pistol team.

“They have the best pistol team in the country,” said Simpson. “I’d love to be on their team.”

Simpson said he’s talked to their coaches and had conversations about his progress with the sport.

“He’s only a junior at Anna and he is on their radar,” said mom, Lori Simpson. “Their coaches have watched him several times. He wants to be able to shoot for OSU and go to the Olympics.”

Blaine said he has received coaching advice from James Hall, who is a member of the U.S. Olympic Shooting Team. He shoots a 10m air pistol and 10m mixed team air pistol in the competitions.

“I’ve got him on speed dial,” said Blaine. “All the competitors encourage the next generation of shooters. Everyone is encouraging. There are no secrets in air pistol shooting. They are all super supportive.”

Lori said she and Blaine’s grandparents, Don and Jane Simpson, of Sidney, are his sponsors for competitions.

“Until you make the development or national team, it’s a self-funded sport,” she said. “Any sponsors you can pick up along the way is good. We’ve traveled all over the country for matches with no sponsors.”

She said they would love to have local sponsors to put on the shirt he wears at matches.

When he isn’t busy training for the matches, Blaine is active with the Boy Scouts, where he has earned his Eagle Scout award; a three-year member of the Anna Track and Field team; a member of the National Honor Society; a member of SCARF; a 4-H club member, where he shows dogs and market rabbits; and is an officer with the Anna FFA.

Brother Aaron still shoots competitively with Blaine in doubles competitions. He is a member of the Anna Swim Team and also a Boy Scout and earned his Eagle Scout Award.

“I’m real proud of both my sons,” said Lori.

Blaine, Lori and his grandpa will be traveling to Colorado Springs for the competition.

“Everybody is excited about going this year,” said Lori.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Blaine can contact him at [email protected]