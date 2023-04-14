125 years

April 14, 1898

A delegation of 14 tramps, sitting under the C.H. & D. bridge over the Big Four railroad, was started out of town about noon today by the police.

——-

Joseph Pearson has purchased the restaurant and saloon business on West Poplar Street formerly run by John Okenfels and Jack Murray.

——-

At the meeting of the board of directors last night I. Smith Betts was unanimously elected secretary of the Shelby County Building and Loan Association to succeed D.R. Orbison, who resigned. Betts will take charge of it on May 1.

100 years

April 14, 1923

A unique program will be presented in Sidney the evening of Apr. 20, when an Old Time Fiddlers’ contest is held in the high school auditorium. A company of artists, consisting of 12 to 15 old fiddlers, gathered from different states and ranging from 50 to 82 years of age, will present the program.

——-

Abounding in real humor, “Home Came Ted,” the annual junior class play was presented in the high school auditorium last evening under the direction of Miss Ida Hall. Members of the cast included: Ola Kreitzer, Birney Roberts, Alice Knox, Thomas Faulkner, Elizabeth Killian, Dorothy Paddock, Leinda Werst, Morril Waltz, Theodore Evans, Dorothy Strahlem, Edwin Seving, and Burke Blake.

75 years

April 14, 1948

Two new vice presidents were elected by the director of the Monarch Machine Tool Co., following the annual meeting of the shareholders held today, it was announced by Jerome A. Raterman. Stanley A. Brandenberg, general sales manager, was made vice president-sales, while Kermit T. Kuck, chief engineer, was named vice president-engineering. W.E. Whipp was re-elected chairman of the board; Raterman, president; D.H. McKellar, vice president, and F.C. Dull, secretary and treasurer.

——-

A mass back-to-work movement failed to develop among miners today as they awaited a verdict in the contempt action against Lewis before returning to the pits.

50 years

April 14, 1973

Mrs. V. Paul Gahagan will serve as president for Shakespeare Club for the coming year. She was elected when the Friday meeting was held in the home of Mrs. J.O. Amos. Mrs. Richard Henke was elected to the office of secretary.

——-

Hoewischer Farms, Sidney, were consignors to the April 1-2 record-breaking National Polled Shorthorn Congress Show and Sale, Kansas City, Mo. The Hoewischers sold a bull for $1,100.

25 years

April 14, 1998

Members of Sidney Firefighters Local 912 are now assisting Shelby County Habitat for Humanity with the construction of a new home, according to Larry Logan, secretary/treasurer of Local 912. Habitat for Humanity is now constructing its fourth house in Shelby County. The firefighters are assisting in the construction of the house located at 314 Linden Ave. The house is being built by Habitat for Humanity for a family of seven.

——-

“When I Look Into Your Eyes” is the theme for this year’s Fairlawn High School prom, to be held April 25 at Great Stone Castle in Sidney. This year’s king candidates are: Dennis K. Davis II, Scott H. Heath, James M. Kirtley and Eric M. Leckey. Queen candidates are: Bethany Ann Foster, Molly R. Gilfillen, Kara N. Knasel, and Anna C. Pregent.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Court has been announced for the 1998 Fort Loramie High School Junior-Senior Prom, to be held Friday evening at St. Michael’s Hall. Vying for the title of prom king are Kurt Poeppelman, Anthony Schafer and Mark Tennery. Candidates for prom queen are Renee Barhorst, Krista Sanders, and Nichole Wood.

