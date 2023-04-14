SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Saba Y. Shohatee, 24, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Athea M. Brown, 39, of Piqua, was charged with driving under restrictions, $213 fine.

Jason S. Jackson, 45, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.

Caira V. Solomon, 33, of Monroe, Michigan, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Wendy Suzane Bramlette, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca Rayburn, of Sidney, was charged with a parking violation, $66 fine.

Parker David Underwood, 25, of Haslett, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jeffrey A. Droesch, 60, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Katherine J. Gilbert, 21, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cole C. Jones, 21, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Donald E. Llewellyn Jr., 47, of Westland, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Carl David McNeill II, 47, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler M. Clack, 28, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Kenneth L. Roberts, 45, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Melissa S. Stockslager, 45, of Troy, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

William Trey Vogler, 18, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Parker Adams, 63, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Troy Bradley Miller, 59, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions from a prior DUI, $163 fine.

Karley V. Ramirez, 19, of Archbold, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Derek Allen Spaugy, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melissa Ann Opperman, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Landon Steven Allen Wilson, 19, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sean Robert LeMaster, 39, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sammad Amir Mitchell, 19, of Willingboro, New Jersey, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Svetlana A. Petty, 21, of Fenton, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving, $230 fine.

Kristen Bryant, 32, of Anna, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Alek Poe, 27, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation driver, $116 fine.

Tikela Wynee Robinson, 38, of Waycross, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Mohammed Azmatulla Shaik, 23, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Mya L. Browning, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Aaron Veliu, 21, of Livonia, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Shanklin, 59, of Dayton, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Ariah Lanae Vanloon, 19, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control device, $136 fine.

Angel Markeyta Nicole Buckner, 31, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis A. Kromenacker, 56, of New Hope, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew S. Kohler, 60, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Lawrence Giannetti, 64, of Macomb, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eli Alan Butcher, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael V. Gehle, 35, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dale R. Holdgreve, 67, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paul D. Gossard, 39, of Harrod, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brenda A. Miller, 58, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa M. Kerg, 59, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Kirk A. Barhorst, 48, of Minster, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Baye Salious Gaye, 23, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Lakshmi Kantha Reddy Salepela Edula, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Mark A. Baker, 46, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Julie Ann Wright, 60, of Piqua, was charged with right of way when turning left, $130 fine.

Carlotte Dodds, 72, of Sidney, was charged with motor vehicle left unattended, $136 fine.

Teja Marie Hoge, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Braydon J. Puthoff, 18, of Sidney, was charged with peeling/loud exhaust, $130 fine.

Jason M. Snider, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Natalie A. Slife, 34, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Ava Lynn Row, 18, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Luis R. Onilla, 45, of Dayton, was charged with no operator license, $185 fine.

Madison Allison, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wesley E. Borgert, 43, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angel M. James, 32, of Southaven, Mississippi, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Michael Folsom, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda C. Liffiton, 43, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn D. Gess, 50, of Medway, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Summer A. Riffell, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.