A royal ride

Annabelle Braun, left to right, 8, helps Khloe Ferguson, 7, down from the carriage they rode together as Andrew Ferguson all of Sidney, watches. Driving the carriage was Mary Atkins, of Springfield. The opulent fairy tail carriage was a new addition to this year’s The Princess Ball. The father daughter dance, put on by the Gateway Arts Council, was held at Lehman Catholic High School on Friday, April 14. Annabelle is the daughter of Riley and Alexis Braun. Khloe is also the daughter of Kelly Ferguson.

