Bernhold earns President’s Club Award

MINSTER – Bruce Bernhold, of M.C. Bernhold Insurance Agency, Minster, Ohio, has achieved the President’s Club distinction with Auto-Owners Life Insurance Company for 2022. The President’s Club honors the top 25 producing life, health and annuity agents nationwide for Auto-Owners Life Insurance Company in a calendar year. Auto-Owners, a Fortune 500 company, currently has over 21,000 authorized agents in 30 states. This is Bruce’s 23rd time earning the President’s Club award.

M.C. Bernhold Insurance Agency has represented Auto-Owners Insurance Company for over 86 years. This has been a winning partnership for Auto-Owners, the agency and the many clients Bernhold serves.