Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approves variance

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance for a proposed county maintenance garage at a meeting on April 17.

Isaiah Beaver from the Shelby County Engineer’s Office, on behalf of the Shelby County Commissioners, requested a variance to reduce the side and rear yard setbacks for the garage, which will be located at 204 W. South St. The minimum side yard setback will be reduced from 5 feet to 2.12 feet and the minimum rear yard setback will be reduced from 15 feet to 10.49 feet.

The staff recommended approval due to three findings – there are special circumstances or conditions due to the length and width of the property in conjunction with its proposed use; the variance is necessary for the preservation and enjoyment of substantial property rights; and the variance will not adversely affect the neighborhood as several of the surrounding properties are currently undeveloped.

The property is currently zoned as residential multi-family and the Planning Commission will hear the case to rezone the property to neighborhood commerce at its next meeting.

Board member Jim Fortkamp was absent and was excused by the board.

The next Zoning Board of Appeals meeting is set for Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.