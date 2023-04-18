Softball: Russia falls 5-2 to Northmont in nonconference game

CLAYTON — Russia stayed close with Northmont in a nonconference game on Saturday but couldn’t overcome bad second and third innings and lost 5-2.

Russia took a 1-0 lead in the first.

Simone Puthoff drew a one-out walk. With two outs, she advanced to second on a passed ball, then scored when Kelby Doseck hit a single to left field.

Northmont’s first three batters reached in the bottom of the first, but the Raiders turned a double play and then coaxed a ground out to get out of the inning.

The Thunderbolts (10-4) took the lead in the second, though.

Cardie McCormick, Morgan Pendleton and Lacie Knick each hit singles to load the bases. Emily Bole then hit an infield grounder, which drove in one run. Makena Hoying then walked Sydney Strickland, and Zoey Hodge drove in a run on a grounder to third to give Northmont a 2-1 lead.

Hoying drew two pop outs to end the second, but the Thunderbolts scored two more runs in the third.

After the Raiders left the bases loaded in the top of the third, McCormick hit a one-out single, then Pendleton hit a double to left to drive in one run. Lacie Knick hit a line-drive single along the third base line, and Bole hit a ground out to drive in one run.

The Raiders cut the gap to 4-2 in the fourth. Cece Borchers reached on an error with one out and stole second, then Reese Goubeaux hit a line-drive single to center to drive her in.

The next two batters hit into routine outs, and Russia had just two base runners the rest of the way.

Northmont added one run on three hits in the fifth. Pendleton drove in the run on a double to center.

Hoying picked up the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Kori Goubeaux was 2 for 3 and Borchers was 1 for 2. Puthoff was 1 for 3 with one walk.

Northmont pitchers Jadyn Johnson and Zoey Hodge combined in the win. They stuck out nine batters, walked three and gave up six hits.

Pendleton was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. McCormick was 3 for 3.

The Raiders (8-4) were scheduled to travel to Jackson Center in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday. They’re scheduled to travel to Jackson Center on Thursday and to face Versailles and Ansonia in the Newton Cancer Classic on Friday.

Russia, which lost to Anna 8-5 last Monday, is tied with Fort Loramie for second place in SCAL standings with a 3-1 record. The Rockets (7-2) are in first place in league standings with a 4-0 record.

