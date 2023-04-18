Walmart honored with 2023 INFORMS Prize

BALTIMORE – INFORMS, the largest association for the decision and data sciences, has awarded Walmart, one of the world’s leading retailers, with the 2023 INFORMS Prize, for consistent and innovative dedication to utilizing operations research (O.R.) and analytics in its organizational decision-making for demand forecasting, supply chain and merchandising operations.

Use cases include tracking inventory positions, optimal truck routing, forecasting demand and inventory levels, cross-docking and shelf space optimization.

The INFORMS Prize is awarded to organizations that have repeatedly applied the principles of O.R. in lasting ways.

Reflecting on their all-encompassing use of data science, Walmart Global Tech’s U.S. Omni Tech EVP Srini Venkatesan said, “We have a long history of using O.R. across the enterprise. It all comes back to one core purpose: to make sure our customers can get the items they want, where they want them and when they want them. We are honored to accept the INFORMS Prize and will continue applying O.R. to drive innovation at scale.”

Speaking on behalf of the selection committee, Nilay Noyan Bulbul, 2023 INFORMS Prize committee chair, remarked: “Walmart is showcasing data science as a source of business success and a necessary element to achieve customer satisfaction with continuous and dedicated practice. Walmart is truly deserving of this prestigious prize, and the entire O.R. and analytics community joins INFORMS in thanking them for their priceless contributions to the field and the business world.”

In addition to Walmart, past recipients of the INFORMS Prize include: Wayfair, Amazon, UPS, Booz Allen Hamilton, BNSF Railway, Walt Disney Company, U.S. Air Force, General Motors, Intel, HP, IBM, Ford, Procter & Gamble and GE Research.