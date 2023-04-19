Board approves supplemental contracts

JACKSON CENTER — Supplemental contracts were awarded during the Monday, April 17, meeting of the Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education.

Given athletic contracts were varsity golf, Trent Platfoot; head soccer coach, Jason Huber (pupil activity); varsity assistant soccer coach, Nerijus Arcikauskas; varsity volleyball, Kim Metz (pupil activity); varsity assistant volleyball, Erin Pence (pupil activity); junior varsity volleyball, Tara Shuster; eighth grade volleyball, Sarah Kipker; seventh grade volleyball, Peyton Esser; varsity boys basketball, Aaron Klopfenstein; varsity assistant boys basketball, Garrett Serr (pupil activity); junior varsity boys basketball, Luke Doseck (pupil activity); freshman boys basketball, Tyler Claus; eighth grade boys basketball, David Starr (pupil activity); seventh grade boys basketball, Scott Klopfenstein (pupil activity); varsity girls basketball, Tiffany Brown; varsity assistant girls basketball, Keesha Byrd; junior varsity girls basketball, Peyton Esser; eighth grade girls basketball, Bill Reichert; seventh grade girls basketball, Kristin Thobe; high school cheerleading, Katelyn Reese; athletic trainer, Wilson Memorial Hospital; athletic director, Scott Elchert; and assistant; athletic director, Kim Metz.

Academic contracts were given to Academia adviser, Susie Harris; band, Daniel McPherson; yearbook, Debbi Tussing; junior class adviser/prom coordinator, Lori Wiswell; senior class adviser, Susie Harris; sixth-grade trip, Nancy Meyer, sixth-grade trip, Sarah Kipker; Drama Club, Taryn Kinney; assistant Drama Club, Elizabeth Baker; drama tech support, Daniel McPherson; National Honor Society, Susie Harris; LPDC, Beth Dickson; high school student council, Amanda Barhorst; vocal program, Ashley Leasure; show choir, Ashley Leasure; FCCLA, Vicki Kipker; reading program coordinator, Linda Wahrer; concessions, Debbi Tussing; Special Education coordinator, Beth Dickson; Webmaster, Debbi Tussing; EMIS coordinator, Kim Metz; and assistant EMIS coordinator, Marilyn Kohler.

PreK-5 Principal Ginger Heuker updated the Board about third- through fifth-grade ELA and Math State Testing. Language Arts are done while Math begins April 18. Pre-K screening was conducted on Friday, April 14. Also work continues to complete staffing needs.

6-12 Principal Jeff Reese shared that the anticipated graduating class was on schedule for 43 students to graduate and discussed some of the plans for intervention specialist staffing for the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Bill Reichert provided an update on the planned storage building, having just received an estimate from Luginbill Construction. He will be evaluating the details and will share more soon. Also needing work is the Junior High gym floor, which will have the floor redone in the coming weeks. Also work continues in planning for replacement of the lockers in the hall east of the high school gym and metal roof on wing west of the high school gym.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the graduating class of 2023, pending completion of all requirements. This year’s class is 43 students.

• Approve school sponsored overnight trips during the upcoming summer for annual activities such as girls’ and boys’ basketball camps planned at the University of Findlay, and the national FCCLA competition being held in Denver, Colorado, in early July.

• Approved the expenditure needed to correct issues and upgrade the audio systems in the high school gymnasium through Low Voltage Solutions.

• Approved the financial reports as presented. Work continues on a couple of the food services audits. Revenues continue to outpace expenditures which includes a more optimistic outlook on past rising healthcare costs as a result of actions taken by the six school consortium.

• Held an executive session to discuss personnel.

• Accepted the resignation of Stephanie Watercutter, Intervention Specialist.

• Approved the employment of Ashley Leasure, vocal music instruction and programs, and Holly Middendorf, Intervention Specialist.

The board’s next meeting will be May 15 at 7 p.m.