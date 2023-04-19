BOE approves teachers’ agreement

HOUSTON — Salary schedules for classified employees and a new master contract with the teachers’ union were approved during the April 17 meeting of the Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education.

The board approved the master negotiations with the Hardin-Houston Education Association for the period of July 1, 2023-June 30, 2026. The new teacher’s contract, said Superintendent Ryan Maier, calls for a 3% base salary increase each year of the contract plus associated step raises each year. There were no other major changes from the current contract.

The board approved the classified salary schedules for the 2023-24 contract year. The schedules will include a 5% increase.

Donations were accepted from Bill Clark $300, Board Scholarship; Barri Grandey $500, Board Scholarship; Brian Helman $200, Board Scholarship; Jason Shaffer $300, Board Scholarship; Larry Slagle Memorial $165, Library; Sidney Auto Tech $250, Baseball – Military Honors; Billing Insurance Agency $200, Baseball – Military Honors; Durnell Maier Law $200, Baseball – Military Honors; Meyers Garage $100, Baseball – Military Honors; and Continental $100, Baseball – Military Honors.

The board also approved the list of graduating seniors for the Class of 2023.

In other business, the board:

• Approved appropriation modifications for Other Objects, $1,000, and Athletics, $30,000.

• Entered into an agreement with Carol Riggle, CPA, for OCBOA preparation and reporting for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, at a cost of $2,500.

• Approved the certified substitute list provided monthly by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

• Approved the resignation of teacher Jonna Raffel.

• Employed certified staff members beginning with the 2023-24 contract year, Leslie Heintz, five-year contract; Emily Barga, three-year contract; Caleb Fledderjohann, Emily Ginn, David Hall, Natalie Renfroe and Emily Tannyhill, one-year contracts.

• Employed classified staff members beginning with the 2023-24 contract year, Dana Anthony, instructional aide, two-year contract; Donna Feight, transportation aide, one-year contract; Mandi Calloway and Jeff Jenkins, bus drivers, two-year contracts; Karen Hardin and Hannah Martin, cafeteria, two-year contracts; Sherri Cantrell, cafeteria/instructional aide, two-year contract; Collin Poth and Nicki Miller, custodial, two-year contracts; Sara Mowery, EMIS secretary, two-year contract; and Holly Heitman, floating substitute/instructional aide, two-year contract.

• Approved the dates of June 5-16 for the elementary and junior high summer school.

• Employed Dustin Meyer as a substitute educational aide for the remainder of the school year.

• Approved the athletic sports workers salary schedule.

• Approved the substitute teacher rates beginning with the 2023-24 school year to be $110 for daily substitute teacher rate; and $135 per day for long term (greater than 10 days in the same position) daily substitute teacher.

• Approved medical leave for bus driver Julie Adams for approximately five weeks beginning April 18.

• Approved one-year supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 school year for Nate Fridley, varsity golf coach; Bill McKinney, boys high school and junior cross country coach; Teresa Knouff, boys high school and junior cross country coach; Bill McKinney, girls high school and junior cross country coach; Teresa Knouff, girls high school and junior cross country coach; Lauren Vagedes, varsity volleyball coach; Karissa Allen, assistant varsity volleyball coach; Catryn Mohler, junior varsity volleyball coach; Dana Anthony, eighth-grade volleyball coach; Janelle Hillard, seventh-grade volleyball coach; and Brooke Duncum, high school cheer coach.

• Held an executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges against the employee official, licensee, or student unless the employee, official, licensee, or student requests a public hearing. Prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees. Consider specialized details of security arrangements.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.