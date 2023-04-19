Deadline to nominate veterans for the Hall of Fame is June 1

COLUMBUS – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is fast approaching and organzers want to hear from those who know former service members who are excelling and making a difference in society.

The Hall of Fame recognizes those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to their communities, state, and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Each year, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the Governor of Ohio.

The deadline to submit nomination forms for consideration for the 2023 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is June 1.

Chances are you know a veteran who continues to serve selflessly in their post-military life — a former service member who is going above and beyond to impact others. (Note: The Hall of Fame also can accept nominations for those who would be inducted posthumously.)

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

• Be a past or current Ohio resident

• Have received an honorable discharge

• Be of good moral character

The Hall of Fame sets the standard for recognizing Ohio’s veterans for accomplishments beyond their military service. In addition, it is a fitting way to say “thank you for your service to our nation and thank you for your continued service to our communities.”

Again, the nomination deadline is June 1, 2023. Guidelines, a sample nomination, and more information are available at the Hall of Fame Nomination page, https://dvs.ohio.gov/hall-of-fame/Nomination-Form?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.