125 years

April 19, 1898

A dispatch from Madrid this afternoon states that Spain will not back down. She intends to fight. A proclamation was issued today ordering all able-bodied Spaniards to return to Spain for service in the army and navy.

——-

A call for 50 volunteers for Company L, Ohio National Guard, has been issued by Capt. W.T. Amos. All persons desiring to join the company, as reserves, to be enlisted to serve only in case of war with Spain.

100 years

April 19, 1923

W.H.C. Goode, one of Sidney’s most prominent citizens and leading industrialists in the community died suddenly at his home on North Ohio Avenue shortly after 2 o’clock this afternoon. A native of Clinton County, Ohio, Mr. Goode had resided in Shelby County and Sidney practically all his life. He was one of the organizers of the American Steel Scraper Co.

——-

A number of employees of the Sidney Telephone office enjoyed a hike last evening. They went as far as the Finkenbine schoolhouse, north of the city, where they built a fire and toasted wieners and marshmallows. They then returned by way of the traction car and had a lunch at Sarver’s Café.

75 years

April 19, 1948

Three members of the Sidney police department now hold permanent ranks as sergeants, according to an announcement today from city officials. John Warner, Orville Wiley and Clarence Rable were named permanent sergeants on the basis of grades scored in a recent civil service examination. In addition to Chief William O’Leary other members of the force are: Howard Davis, Guy Roach, Vincent Simmons, Vernon Subler and Roy Leckey.

——-

Miss Bonnie Sherwood was reelected for another term as grand chapter president of the WLW Mailbag Club during the grand chapter meeting held this week in Cincinnati. A past president of the Sidney Cameo Chapter, she has been active in the international club for a number of years.

50 years

April 19, 1973

Evening Grandmothers Club, one of the three local chapters of the National Federation of Grandmothers Clubs of America, celebrated their 19th anniversary with a dinner party at Brown’s Restaurant, Wapakoneta. Twelve members were in attendance, including the charter president, Mrs. Al Gephart in whose home the club was organized on April 13, 1954.

——-

Mrs. Harold Dunlap was named as president of Newman Club for the coming year when the 70th anniversary dinner meeting was held. Other officers selected were Mrs. Richard Salm, vice president; Mrs. Joseph Crusey, secretary, and Mrs. Frank Amann, treasurer.

——-

Sister Esther Schieltz, Order of Precious Blood, Dayton, celebrated the 40th anniversary of her entry into religious life at a special recognition open house last weekend at Russia Community Center.

25 years

April 19, 1998

WASHINGTON (AP) – Most Americans are not convinced that small changes will be enough to ensure Social Security’s survival, a new poll finds. President Clinton, at a town meeting last week in Kansas City, Mo., said he believes it will not take a drastic overhaul to mend the retirement program for millions of baby boomers. A third of Americans though, believe that Social Security will be completely broke in 20 years.

——-

CINCINNATI – Tickets will go on sale Saturday for the June 6 concert featuring Clay Walker, Mark Chestnutt and Regina-Regina at Riverbend Music Center. Jimmy Buffett tickets go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. in accordance with a random number distribution. Buffett’s concerts are scheduled July 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. at Riverbend.

