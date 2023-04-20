125 years

April 20, 1898

The bowling alley at the rear of the Pony House recently erected by Mrs. John Otto will be opened tomorrow evening. It is neatly arranged and made of the best quality material. At the entrance on West Avenue is a spraying fountain, surrounded by a grassy plot and several flower gardens. The alley will be known as the “Fountain Bowling Alley” and will be under the management of Harry Knauer.

——-

The board of education met last night and completed its reorganization for the year. Dr. C.E. Johnston was elected president and Mrs. Hudson Gartley was named secretary. The new members of the board, Dr. J.D. Geyer and Dr. M.F. Hussey, were sworn in.

100 years

April 20, 1923

John W. Romie has opened an undertaking establishment at Fort Loramie. He has employed Wilson Vornholt as licensed embalmer and as soon as arrangements can be completed, plans to open into his new room. Mr. Romie has been associated with the business life of Fort Loramie for a number of years and for the past 29 years has been engaged in the harness business.

——-

Cries of excitement stirred the business community last night about 8 o’clock, but upon investigation it was found the cause of the uproar was Eliza (played by Mrs. Mark Miller) and her little boy Harry Harris (played by Bobby Allinger) crossing the ice in the rehearsal at the assembly room of the cast for “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

75 years

April 20, 1948

The board of trustees of the Monumental Building completed their reorganization this week by naming W. Ray Anderson, chairman; Carl F. Berger as secretary, and Karl Young, as treasurer.

——-

Sidney High School has been placed on the accredited list of the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools, according to word received today by Harry G. Lull, principal of the high school. The local high school has been on the accredited list each year since the organization was founded in the early 1930s.

——-

Coach Harold Slager’s Sidney High School golfers still roamed in the select circle of the unbeaten today after churning up the Troy Country Club course to nose out the Troy Trojans by a narrow 6 ½ to 5 ½ margin yesterday afternoon. Members of the Yellow Jacket squad include Richard Von Meyer, Carl Kerns, Ben Evans, and Larry Kendall.

50 years

April 20, 1973

MCCARTYVILLE – Third grade students at McCartyville Elementary School took turns sitting in Abraham Lincoln’s chair during a visit to Columbus last week. The students and their teacher, Paul Reed, traveled to Columbus at the invitation of State Rep. Dale Locker. Locker visited their classroom several weeks ago and presented the youngsters with a flag. He told them he had paid them a visit and that he wanted the children to visit him in Columbus in return.

——-

CINCINNATI – Archbishop Joseph Bernardin of Cincinnati has been named to the Sacred Congregation of Bishops at the Vatican in Rome, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported today. The congregation Bernardin was named to will be involved in forming dioceses and naming bishops to them, the newspaper said.

25 years

April 20, 1998

Ohioans will likely make up two of the top five picks in Saturday’s opening day of the NFL draft. Two Mr. Football award winners who found fame and will eventually find fortune out of state – Michigan’s Charles Woodson and Penn State’s Curtis Enis (Mississinawa Valley high School grad) – are expected to be taken among the top handful of picks in the two-day, seven-round draft.

——-

WASHINGTON (AP) – On the same day tobacco executives were called to Congress to discuss the big settlement proposal, Philip Morris poured $100,000 into the coffers of Republicans who control the House. Philip Morris’ Feb. 24 donation was the largest the National Republican Congressional Committee took in during the first three months of 1998 according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission. “They have been supporters of ours for many, many, many years,” committee spokeswoman Mary Crawford noted.

