Sidney High School to celebrate an Enchanted Evening

SIDNEY —Sidney High School will be celebrating an “Enchanted Evening.” The junior-senior prom will take place on Saturday, April 22, at Sidney High School. The evening starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m., with the crowning ceremony taking place at 9:30 p.m.

Seniors on the prom court include queen candidates:

• Lexee Brewer, daughter of Jodie and Brennan Brewer

• Josie Davis, daughter of Dawn and Jeff Davis

• Shelbie Miller, daughter of Fran and Chad Miller

• Allie Stockton, daughter of Cara and Henry Stockton

• Lily Wiford, daughter of Jennifer and Andy Wiford

And king candidates:

• Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth

• Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler

• Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris

• Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary

• Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds, Jr.

Prom tickets will be on sale before and after school in room A124 and in the lobby during all lunch periods this week. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Students attending prom, or juniors and seniors who chose not to attend prom, can enjoy after-prom festivities at VanDemark Farms from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased during lunch or at the door. Students will have access to the activities there such as ziplining and putter golf. Food will be provided. Many prizes will be given away throughout the evening to those who are present.

The after-prom committee would like to thank the many community businesses that made monetary, food, or goods donations. This will be a fun, safe event for the students!