Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 9-15

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to two emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s the same number of calls as last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

While there were two dispatches, there were three patient encounters. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Two other patients were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney. Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at one scene.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.