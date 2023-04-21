125 years

April 21, 1898

H.C. Jones has arranged for a toll station for the Central Union Telephone Company at Jackson Center.

——-

President McKinley has given Spain until Saturday to answer his ultimatum to get out of Cuba. No answer will be considered as a refusal. The resolution authorizing hostilities has passed both houses of Congress and awaits only the President’s signature.

100 years

April 21, 1923

Jack O’Neill sold his restaurant business in Russia last week to the Simon brothers, Raymond and Jess, of that place. The new owners took charge of the business the first of this week. O’Neill indicated he might enter the poultry-raising business.

——-

A meeting of the members of the Sidney Country Club has been called for next Tuesday evening in the courtroom of the courthouse. The meeting has been called by the board of directors for the purpose of securing an expression from the members in connection with the purchase of the club grounds.

——-

W.H. Selvage, advance representative for the Golden Brothers, four-ring wild animal circus is in the city making arrangements for the appearance of the circus in Sidney. It is billed to appear on the Wagner show grounds on East Poplar Street. One of the largest show companies, the circus required 24 cars for its transportation.

75 years

April 21, 1948

Enough money to buy three box cars of food (3,500 packages) has been collected in the “Neighbors In Action” campaign to send food and goodwill to areas of Germany outside the Russian zone. In announcing this figure today, NIA leaders said they plan to continue to solicit the funds through April, with packaging to begin early in May. A goal of 12 box cars of food (12,000 packages worth $60,000) has been set.

——-

Rabbi Louis Witt, of Dayton, gave a comprehensive review of the Palestine situation when he spoke at the regular weekly luncheon meeting of the Sidney Rotary Club at the Hotel Wagner yesterday noon. Rabbi Witt noted that, “No peace in Palestine is possible except by agreement between Jew and Arab and in my opinion the situation has gone past this stage.”

50 years

April 21, 1973

As a result of an adult education course in photography sponsored during the winter by the Sidney City Board of Education, the Shelby County Camera Club has been formed. Donald Abbott, photography instructor, was elected president. Other officers chosen were Harold Money, vice president; Miss Olive Owens, secretary; Clarence Raterman, treasurer; Tom Hibner, publicity chairman, and Miss Marilyn Ater, chairman, Lee Roth and E.R. Mabry, activities committee.

——-

Ronald Emrich started work yesterday as chief probation officer for Shelby County Juvenile Court. Emrich, 23, is a native of Shelby County. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1967. He is a 1972 graduate of Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio, where he received a BS degree in psychology.

25 years

April 21 1998

Friday evening at Sidney High School was the scene of the sixth annual Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor induction. Inductees were Robert Burns, C. Wayne Davis, Shearl L. Edler, Margaret “Margo” Russell, Dr. Homer W. Schamp Jr. and Cecil L. Watkins.

——-

PHOTO: Lois Morgan, the new owner of Secretarial Plus, is no stranger to the business. Morgan is the original owner who recently reacquired the operation from Helen Davis. Here Morgan discusses the operation with Shirley Duke who is joining Morgan in the business.

——-

LONDON (AP) – Linda McCartney, a flower-child photographer who married the last bachelor in The Beatles and built a multimillion-dollar vegetarian food business, died of cancer. She was 56. A spokesman for her husband, Paul McCartney, said she died Friday while on vacation in Santa Barbara, Calif. Her husband and children were with her.

