Pancake Day set for May 3

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio will be holding its annual Pancake Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Serving time is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held at the Sidney First Methodist Church. It is located in the basement of the Fellowship Hall at 230 E. Poplar St. in downtown Sidney. Both on-site dining and carry outs are available.

In addition to all the pancakes you care to eat, members will be serving sausage, applesauce and your choice of beverages (milk or water). Extra sausage is available for $1 (two patties). All tickets are $9. Members will also be collecting food items for the local food pantries.

Proceeds from Pancake Day help fund many of the community service projects the Sidney Kiwanis participates in. Some of these projects include over $14,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors each year, sponsorship for a high school student to attend the Key Leader conference, Cribs for Kids Project, the Sidney High School Key Club, the Sidney Middle School Builders Club, the Shelby County Aktion Club sponsorship, the all-inclusive playground at Tawawa Park, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, the Little Free Library, Adopt-A-Highway, Adopt-a-Park, the summer reading program at the library, the Imagination Library, the support of local food pantries, the Outstanding Teen of the Month, the Outstanding Teen of the Year and many more activities.

Tickets can be purchased from any club member or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. They can also be purchased at The Sidney Daily News, Ron & Nita’s, Bunny’s Pharmacy, Sidney Tire and Best One Tire.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Sidney Kiwanis meet at noon every Wednesday at the Sidney Moose Lodge. This club is always looking for new members who want to serve their community. Feel free to contact John Coffield (937-710-4944) or, any club member or stop by a meeting to enjoy the fun and fellowship. More information can be found on the Facebook page (Sidney Kiwanis) or website at k00343.site.kiwanis.org.