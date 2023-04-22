Ohio’s Hospice celebrates National Volunteer Month

DAYTON — Throughout April 2023, Ohio’s Hospice and its affiliates are celebrating National Volunteer Month and National Volunteer Week, April 16-22. Ohio’s Hospice is grateful to its volunteers and volunteer staff for the difference they make in the lives of its patients and families across the state of Ohio.

Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care. They play a vital role as members of the hospice care team, bringing a wide diversity of skills, cultural backgrounds and beliefs.

Kent Anderson, CEO of Ohio’s Hospice, recently praised the not-for-profit organization’s volunteers for their commitment to its mission and thanked them for their service.

“As we celebrate National Volunteer Month, I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation, admiration and respect for your service in our mission. Your service makes our mission stronger, more compassionate and kinder,” he said. “No matter how, when or where you volunteer in our mission, the most important aspect is the why. Why you volunteer makes a difference in the lives of many that you will never meet or know. While your volunteering makes our mission stronger, I hope it makes you stronger too, knowing the positive impact you have on our community. Be well, be safe, and be joyful and thank you again for your service to our mission.”

Ohio’s Hospice’s volunteers provide a variety of services in the communities it is honored and privileged to serve throughout Ohio. Visiting patients, delivering supplies, assisting with office duties and making keepsake items for patients and families are just a few ways volunteers donate their time. In addition, as part of the American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program, Veteran volunteers honor the service of Veteran patients through recognition ceremonies.

Staff throughout the organization appreciate the volunteers. “Thank you for being ‘light’ to so many of our patients and visitors,” one staff member said. “You light up the room for so many, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart! Your time and energy here matter, and your kindness is noticed. We appreciate you!”

Some volunteers choose to volunteer because they appreciate the care one of their loved ones received.

“After my experience with hospice with my mom, I knew I could do the same for people in my community,” an Ohio’s Hospice volunteer said. “Being able to give someone piece of mind while I sit with a loved one is a blessing for me as much as it is a help to the family.”

For more information about volunteering at an Ohio’s Hospice affiliate, visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Volunteer.